Some voice dismay at new booking system for busking slots

They cite issues of hogging, difficulty getting suitable spots for acts requiring more space

A new booking system introduced by the National Arts Council (NAC) in March to increase the diversity of busking performances has left some seasoned street performers in the lurch, with at least two unable to find a suitable performance slot for this entire month.

Mr Jonathan Goh, chairman of Buskers' Association Singapore - which represents 30 active buskers, including local singers and circus performers - said this is largely due to issues with the new Busking E-Service, which has led to difficulty in securing viable locations for certain acts, as well as hogging, where slots are booked out by one act for consecutive hours across multiple days.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 26, 2022, with the headline Some voice dismay at new booking system for busking slots.

