Some users pay double on DBS PayLah app after connectivity issues with Nets QR code

SINGAPORE - Some users of the DBS PayLah app here may have unwittingly made double payments this week.

In a Facebook post on Friday evening (Sept 21), Nets, the payment service provider, apologised and said that some users may have experienced "temporary difficulties" while making Nets QR code payments, due to connectivity issues from 11.59am to 12.33pm on Sept 19.

"For affected DBS PayLah! users, please note that we're working with the bank to automatically effect refunds for duplicate transactions," it said.

Users should see refunds credited to their wallets in three working days, Nets added.

The PayLah app has a "Scan to Pay" feature that allows users to make digital payments, by scanning the Nets QR code provided by a merchant using the app on their mobile phone.

These merchants include several hawker centres, convenience stores, retailers and eateries.

In its post, Nets also advised users to check their e-wallet balance and transaction history, and to e-mail info@nets.com.sg if there were discrepancies.

A few PayLah users have also posted on the DBS Facebook page complaining about issues with the app.

User Thomas Tham Ting Hoi said he had tried to use PayLah to pay for his lunch on Sept 19 but ended up having to pay in cash as the payments failed to go through.

However, the online transactions were successful some time later, he said in his post. When he called DBS customer service, he was told to get his refund directly from the merchant, he wrote.

"Does this mean that I cannot trust what the app says on my phone... (and) there's nothing DBS can do in such cases and I have to approach the merchant myself and hope to get my money back?," Mr Tham added, noting that some of his friends had also encountered similar issues.

DBS replied to Mr Tham in a comment, apologising and asking him to share the merchant's name and the payment amount.

The Straits Times has contacted DBS and Nets for more details.