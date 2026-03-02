Some Singapore pilgrims in limbo after Iran strikes result in airspace closures, cancelled flights

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

On March 1, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged all Singaporeans to defer travel to 15 countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia.

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans due to embark on umrah pilgrimage trips to Saudi Arabia have had their plans thrown into limbo as flights across the Middle East continue to be disrupted after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb 28 .

As at March 2, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have announced at least partial closures of their skies , with notable airlines including Emirates, Etihad and Qatar cancelling services.



A total of 26 Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights between Feb 28 and March 7 have been cancelled. Among them was a Scoot flight to Jeddah on March 3, which a group of 40 pilgrims under agency Halijah Travels was supposed to board.

The travel agency’s general manager Haffidz Abdul Hamid told The Straits Times that he was informed of the cancellation on March 1, but had earlier told his customers to be prepared that the trip may not happen.

He said: “There are a lot of logistical issues to manage, so we’ll do what we can. We will work with the airlines to look for alternative flights but it’s not easy because once the airspace is closed, all flights will be affected.

“We are just trying to manage everyone and see how we can best accommodate them while taking into account all this uncertainty.

“It’s a matter of time before the airspace opens again and we hope that once things settle down, the trip can resume even if it’s delayed.”

The umrah is a pilgrimage that can be undertaken at any time – distinct from the haj, which takes place once annually and usually draws millions from around the globe.

Both take place in the Saudi city of Mecca – the holiest city in Islam. Trips offered by Singapore agencies often include a visit to the city of Medinah as well.

TM Fouzy Travel and Tours director, Ustazah Tengku Madihah Fathiyyatul Fauziyyah Tengku Mohamad Fouzy , told Malay-language daily Berita Harian that her company has planned a trip for 40 pilgrims to Jeddah on March 7 on a Saudia Airlines flight. Saudia has not announced any suspensions for flights to Jeddah as at March 2.

The managing director of Shahidah Travel & Tours, Mr Ayoob Angullia, told BH that the agency has a trip planned for 20 pilgrims on March 10, also on a Saudia flight.



However, Mr Ayoob added that his company would continue to monitor the situation and follow instructions from Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) if there were any changes.

On March 1, MFA urged all Singaporeans to defer travel to 15 countries in the Middle East , including Saudi Arabia. However, the ministry noted that the situation within Saudi Arabia was “largely stable”.



It added that Singaporeans travelling to, or residing in, Saudi Arabia were still advised to take precautions for their personal safety “given the possibility of clashes along the Yemen-Saudi Arabia border and the volatile situation in the Red Sea”.



Noor Mohamad Services & Travel also has a group scheduled to depart on March 10, and its director, Ustazah Juyda Noor Mohamad, told BH on March 1 that it was still too early to determine whether its pilgrims would be affected.

“We will have to see and wait in the next few days,” she said.

Singaporean students in the Middle East

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said it is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East to ensure the safety and well-being of Singaporean students there.

Student liaison officers in Cairo, Egypt, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, are working with MFA’s overseas missions, Muis said in a statement on March 2.

They are also in regular contact with students in Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

“They have been offering support and guidance (to students) during these uncertain times,” said Muis.

“Let us continue to pray for the safety of our students and fellow Singaporeans, and for peace to return to the Middle East and all troubled regions of the world,” the statement added.