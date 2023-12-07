Some shops run out of ART kits as number of Covid-19 cases rises

SINGAPORE – Some pharmacies and stores have run out of antigen rapid test (ART) kits in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases here.

A check at six pharmacies, supermarkets and convenience stores in Bishan and Toa Payoh on Dec 6 found that they had run out of ART kits, and only a few had been restocked when The Straits Times visited a day later.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Dec 2 that the estimated number of local Covid-19 infections in the week of Nov 19 to 25 had doubled to 22,094 from 10,726 in the previous week. This could be due to the year-end travelling season and waning population immunity, among other factors, it added.

A FairPrice outlet at Block 95 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh said on Dec 6 that it had a restocking scheduled for the next day. However, stock did not arrive by 4pm the next day, and the store staff said they were unsure when it would.

An employee at Unity’s Junction 8 outlet said that most outlets were out of stock, and it had been a few days since the outlet’s last restocking.

FairPrice Group, which owns FairPrice supermarkets and Unity pharmacies, said it saw demand for ART kits more than double from October to November.

“We are working closely with suppliers to ensure that there are sufficient ART kits available in our stores for all who need them,” it said.

Guardian also said it had observed a “surge in demand” for ART kits over the past week, but assured customers that it has sufficient stock available. It said it has “swiftly scheduled regular restocks across all Guardian stores” to ensure their stores are well stocked.

However, store staff at the Guardian in Junction 8 said their store had been out of ART kits for a few days. While they were expecting new stock, they were not sure when it would arrive.

A staff member of the 7-Eleven outside Bishan MRT said the shop had run out of ART kits on Dec 6 and there was no restock scheduled on its system.

Another 7-Eleven outlet in Braddell MRT station received a small restock of 10 boxes, each with two ART kits, on Dec 7. A staff member said customers would usually buy a few boxes at a time.

Two Watsons outlets, one near Braddell MRT station and one in Junction 8, each received a small restock of ART kits on Dec 7 as well. The kits are sold in boxes of 10, and a staff member said she expected the boxes to be sold out within a week.