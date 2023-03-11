Some sellers on Qoo10 unable to withdraw earnings from platform

SINGAPORE - Some sellers on e-commerce platform Qoo10 have not been able to withdraw their earnings, as far back as a month ago, The Straits Times has learnt.

Mr Jeffrey Quek, who sells construction and household items on the platform, claims he has more than $12,000 in earnings stuck with the platform since Feb 1.

“This is the longest I have waited for the sum to be reflected in my bank account, and it is quite a big amount,” said the 27-year-old, who last made a successful withdrawal on Jan 25.

Founded in 2010, Qoo10 is run by South Korean e-tailer Giosis Group, in partnership with e-Bay. It offers a variety of products, with notable brands such as SK-II, Coach and Kate Spade.

Earnings on the platform are released into the sellers’ accounts every Wednesday after the platform takes a cut of 10 to 12 per cent. Sellers can manually request withdrawals of their earnings, and the money would typically be transferred to the sellers’ bank accounts within two business days, sellers tell ST.

The sellers said they are still able to click “withdraw” on their account now, but the funds have yet to be reflected in their bank accounts.

Mr Quek had written seven e-mails to Qoo10 for the money, and was initially given specific dates by which the money would be reflected in his bank account, explaining the delay as a “technical issue”.

He has been selling on Qoo10 since 2017 and said that it was the first time he has experienced this issue.