Some schools advise students to wear PE attire amid blistering heat

SINGAPORE - Some schools have advised students to dress in physical education (PE) attire until further notice, in the light of persistently high temperatures in recent weeks.

According to parents of primary and secondary school-age children The Straits Times spoke to, at least 10 schools have eased uniform regulations to varying degrees or are planning to.

This comes after the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on March 23 said the island’s temperatures in 2024 could soar even higher than in 2023 – the country’s fourth-warmest year since records began in 1929.

According to the MSS website, the highest temperature Singapore has experienced so far in 2024 was 36.3 deg C on March 24, with maximum daily temperatures expected to be around 34 deg C and 35 deg C until the end of the month.

The National Environment Agency also urged people to put on more sunscreen and keep umbrellas and hats handy, after the ultraviolet index hit extreme levels in the afternoon of March 27.

Bukit Timah Primary School, which has eased uniform regulations, is allowing pupils to swop formal uniform shirts for PE T-shirts if they wish to do so.

In a letter addressed to parents on March 22, the school said the move was made in consideration of the warmer weather and pupils’ comfort.

Lianhua Primary School has also given its pupils the choice to wear PE shorts instead of formal bottoms during this hot season, said the school’s advisory commitee member Esther Foong, 39.

She added that the school’s uniform top is made of dri-fit fabric with moisture-wicking properties.

The school has also spoken to students about the risks associated with hot weather and precautions to take. This includes teaching students the importance of hydration, recognising signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and understanding when to seek shade or cool down indoors.

But some schools have yet to make such adjustments, sparking concern among some parents.

A parent of a Primary 2 pupil attending a school in Marine Parade said her child’s school has not made any uniform arrangements to help the children cope with the heat.

The parent, who wanted to be known only as Ms Lek, added that the pupils are also required to wear their pinafores over their PE attire outside of PE classes.