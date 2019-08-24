Some roads to close for Singapore F1

Some roads in the Marina Centre and Padang area will be closed for a week next month for the Formula 1 night race.

The closures will start from 12.01am on Sept 18 until 5.30am on Sept 24, when all roads will be fully accessible, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday.

The seven-day closure is similar to those of previous years, when organisers opened the roads progressively after the race to enable earlier traffic access to the affected roads, the LTA added.

Race infrastructure will be set up from Sept 18. The Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix will take place from Sept 20 to 22. Some affected roads will stay open for specified hours during the road closure to facilitate traffic movement during morning and evening peak hours.

Drivers can also access the Marina Centre area using a single lane along Raffles Boulevard that can be reached via Nicoll Highway or Temasek Boulevard, from midnight to 1pm on Sept 21 and 22.

Taxis can access this lane, except when the race is taking place on Sept 21 and 22. Traffic wardens will be deployed at the affected roads to direct traffic and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Motorists can refer to road information and directional signs that will be put up in the vicinity for further directions. Drivers can also access carparks at Suntec City, Millenia Walk and Marina Square.

LTA said operating hours of MRT train services will be extended on race days. Train services will be available at City Hall MRT station until 12.30am on Sept 20 and 21, and until 12.45am on Sept 22.

The operating hours for several feeder bus services will also be extended to match the last train services. Free shuttle buses will ply between Lavender MRT station and Gate 1 of the circuit park from Sept 20 to 22. The shuttle bus service will operate on Sept 20 and 21 from 2.30pm to 12.30am the next day, and on Sept 22 from 3.30pm to 12.45am the next day.

People are advised by the LTA to use public transport on race days to get to the race venue.

For more information, visit www.lta.gov.sg, mytransport.sg and onemotoring.com.sg