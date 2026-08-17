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Some rain expected in S’pore in second half of August; dry weather in region could bring haze

Daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33 and 34 deg C on most days.

SINGAPORE – Have your umbrellas ready, as short-duration thundery showers are expected across parts of Singapore on some late mornings and afternoons in the second half of August.

There may also be several fair and occasionally windy days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore in its fortnightly weather advisory on Aug 17.

It said t otal rainfall for the second fortnight of the month is forecast to be below average over most parts of the island.

During this period, the daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33 and 34 deg C on most days.

On a few days, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of 35 deg C.

Most nights may also be warm and humid, with temperatures staying above 27 deg C.

South-west monsoon conditions are prevailing over Singapore and the region, and are expected to continue in the next two weeks, with winds blowing from the south-east or south-west.

Dry conditions are expected to persis t in the coming days, with hotspots and smoke plumes observed in the surrounding region, said the Met Service.

These have been seen mostly in the southern and central parts of Sumatra and various parts of Kalimantan.

With the prevailing south-easterly or south-westerly winds, Singapore may experience hazy conditions should the fires intensify, it added.

It said the National Environment Agency (NEA) will continue to closely monitor the situation and give updates.

Should the 24-hour PSI enter the unhealthy range of over 100, NEA will provide daily haze advisories, it added.

In its review of the first half of August, the Met Service said the weather was mostly dry, with only a few days of brief showers – including thundery showers – over the island.

The conditions were attributed to suppressed rain cloud formation caused by a dry air mass over Singapore and the surrounding region.

The highest daily total rainfall of 39.2mm was recorded on Aug 2 in Seraya Road in Joo Chiat a nd on A ug 15 in Paya Lebar.

Meanwhile, daily maximum temperatures exceeded 33 deg C on all but one day, with the highest daily maximum temperature of 34.9 deg C recorded on Aug 14 in Pulau Ubin.

The Met Service said nights during this period were warm, with minimum temperatures remaining above 27 deg C across many parts of the island.

Well-below-average rainfall was recorded across the island, with Changi having the highest anomaly of 100 per cent below-average.