Some manufacturing firms think workplace safety is a cost: WSH Council committee chair

SINGAPORE - While Singapore’s workplace death and major injury rate fell to a record low in 2023, and major industries saw fewer injuries, the manufacturing sector was still a problem.

Although fatalities in the sector dropped from seven in 2022 to five in 2023, the number of major injury cases jumped from 122 to 150, according to the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) annual workplace safety and health numbers released on March 27.

The sector was flagged by MOM for having the highest combined fatal and major injury rates, surpassing the construction and transportation and storage sectors.

Ms Tan Man Ee, chairwoman of the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council’s manufacturing committee, told The Straits Times on April 5 that some companies are afraid to embrace safety as they are concerned about cost.

Ms Tan, who is also chief operating officer and a director at metalworking company NatSteel, said: “Many of them think that investing in safety is a cost. But they fail to see that if they provide a safe work environment for their employees, the employees will feel more at ease and productivity will improve.”

Calling them short-sighted, Ms Tan added: “All you need is for one incident to happen... whatever savings you have will all be wiped out, because there’s time lost (and) you have to stop your processes.”

The WSH Council, a statutory body under MOM, works with industries to improve workplace safety and health.

MOM noted in May 2023 that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the construction, manufacturing, and transport and storage industries have had higher death and major injury rates compared with other companies.

The WSH Council said one of the most common challenges SMEs face is the lack of resources or knowledge.

It plans to reach out to over 5,000 manufacturing SMEs in 2024 to share workplace safety resources, such as StartSAFE, a free programme that helps companies identify workplace risks.

The council added that SMEs can download two new resources: an updated START Guide for SMEs, and SME WSH Packs, a series of bite-sized materials about common accident types.

To date, these two resources have been downloaded more than 13,000 times, it said.

MOM said on March 27 that the metalworking industry, which is part of the manufacturing sector, was of particular concern. It had 61 fatal and major injury cases in 2023, up from 40 in 2022.

The WSH Council said the main challenge for metalworking companies is their reliance on manual labour, making the risk of injury much higher.

ST visited NatSteel on April 5 and saw several innovations that the company introduced in 2023 to improve workplace safety.

In 2013, it had 36 cases of workplace injuries. This dropped to 13 cases in 2018, and then to below 10 each year from 2021 to 2023.

Ms Tan said all the cases in 2023 were minor injuries, such as cuts from material handling.