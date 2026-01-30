Some haze expected in Singapore if fires persist at hot spots: NEA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Haze may be expected in Singapore if fires at detected hot spots persist, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Jan 30.

In a statement on Facebook , the agency said hot spots continue to be detected near Singapore.

“With winds continuing to blow from the north and north-east, some smoke haze may be expected if fires persist at the hot spots,” said NEA.

It added that showers forecast over the weekend could alleviate the situation.

NEA said the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) as at 6pm on Jan 30 ranged from 34 to 53, which is within the good to moderate range .

Air quality is defined as good when the PSI is 50 and below, and moderate when the PSI is between 51 and 100.

A map posted by NEA identified three hot spots in Malaysia’s Johor state and five in Indonesia’s Riau Islands as at 2.27pm on Jan 30 .