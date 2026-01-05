Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Operators of some go-kart rides have been exempted from applying for installation and operating permits since Jan 2, following rule changes.

The exemptions apply to operators of battery-powered go-kart rides that have a speed limit of under 6kmh, and have mechanical parts that are safely covered, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) announced on Jan 5.

In a Facebook post on the same day, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said that in his previous role at the Ministry of Transport, he had received an appeal from some entrepreneurs about the permits needed for battery-operated go-karts under the Amusement Rides Safety Act.

Without giving details of the appeal, Mr Chee said that the company operates low-risk, low-speed rides for children in a shopping mall, and that he understood its concerns.

“While safety remains our priority, it is also important that our regulations keep pace with the evolving needs of businesses in the amusement rides industry and reflect the varying risk profiles of different types of rides,” he said.

“It is not necessary to subject go-karts that are battery-operated and run at low speeds below 6kmh to the same set of safety requirements as go-karts that are used for racing.”

Mr Chee said he supported the company’s appeal to BCA, which regulates the amusement rides sector. He also asked the agency to streamline its licence approval process as part of the National Development Ministry’s efforts to reduce the regulatory burden on businesses and forge a pro-enterprise environment.

He added that the exemption “will help operators of low-risk rides to respond more quickly to market demands while maintaining safety standards”.

In addition to time saved on waiting for permit approvals, Mr Chee said operators can also save on some fees, such as up to $5,000 for installation permits and associated professional costs, as well as annual savings of $2,000 from renewals of operating permits.