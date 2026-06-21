Some F&B establishments given extended liquor trading hours during World Cup

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Restaurant and bar chain Harry’s, which is screening matches at its Boat Quay outlet, was reportedly one of the establishments to be granted extended alcohol trading hours.

SINGAPORE – At least eight food and beverage establishments here have been granted extensions for their liquor trading hours during the ongoing FIFA World Cup, said the police.

As at June 12, they have approved eight extension applications from local F&B outlets, the police said.

Liquor licensees who wish to extend liquor trading hours beyond their current licensed hours should submit their applications to the Police Regulatory Department (PRD) at gobusiness.gov.sg/licences.

Processing time for applications is estimated at three weeks, said the police on June 21 in response to queries.

The World Cup, football’s biggest competition held every four years, is being hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19 in 2026, with many games being played in the early hours of the morning in Singapore because of the time-zone difference.

A staff of Hermanos, a Mexican bar located on Quirima Road, preparing for the World Cup. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

The final will be played at 3am on July 20, Singapore time.

Supplying liquor outside of their licensed trading hours without PRD approval is an offence and may result in a fine of up to $10,000, added the police.

Depending on the liquor licence category, the trading hours for the supply of alcohol consumption at licensed premises including restaurants and bars typically starts from 6am and ends at midnight.

Restaurants and pubs or bars in the Boat Quay and Clarke Quay area have been able to apply to extend liquor licences until 4am since August 2025, as part of a pilot programme to revitalise the riverside area.

Restaurant and bar chain Harry’s, which is screening matches at its Boat Quay outlet, was reportedly one of the establishments to be granted extended alcohol trading hours.

“We’re optimistic about seeing an uplift in both footfall and revenue. With extended hours and live match screenings, we aim to offer a vibrant atmosphere where fans can come together to enjoy the games and celebrate the experience together,” a spokesperson told The Straits Times earlier in June before the World Cup.

Boomarang Bistro & Bar, a self-styled Australian-themed bar at Robertson Quay has been screening World Cup matches while serving cold pints between 6am and 3am.

A member of the service staff who did not want to be named said the patronage during the World Cup has been observably higher than before the tournament began.