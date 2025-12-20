Some customers rankled after World Cruises postpones preview voyage days before setting sail

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

World Legacy was supposed to commence preview voyages on Dec 18. Customers were notified just days before that it would be postponed.

SINGAPORE – Some eager would-be holidaymakers were met with disappointment upon learning just days before they were to set sail that the cruise they were supposed to board, World Legacy , would be postponed.

One of them was an executive who wanted to be known only as Ms Lo. She told The Straits Times that her family of four was supposed to set sail on Dec 21 , but had their holiday plans derailed when they found out on Dec 17 that the cruise would be postponed.

World Legacy was supposed to commence preview voyages on Dec 18 , with embarkation via a dedicated ferry transfer from the Singapore Cruise Centre at HarbourFront Centre , according to a Nov 18 announcement by cruise operator World Cruises.

Ms Lo, 41 , said her husband booked two twin-bed rooms for two days and a night on the cruise on Dec 7, after hearing about it on a radio advertisement.

On Dec 17 , she said, her husband realised that there was a pending incoming transaction of $196 in his banking app, which was the amount that they paid for the cruise.

Ms Lo said they called the bank and were told that the transaction was a pending refund from Dragon Cruise, which, according to Singapore Tourism Board data, provides sea cruises, tours, accommodations and ferry ticketing. Dragon Cruise is listed in the contact information of World Cruises’ website.

She said she and her husband realised the cruise was postponed only upon checking their e-mail, which, as seen by ST, was sent at about 4.30pm on Dec 17 .

In the e-mail, World Cruises said that it would provide a full refund and a cruise voucher – which is valid for any World Legacy sailing within 12 months – in order “to make this right”.

Ms Lo said she felt “totally disappointed” because of the postponement, as she and her family had been looking forward to the cruise. To avoid letting down her two young children, aged four and nine , she booked a one-night staycation in Singapore, which she said cost $172 .

“Even though we were given vouchers, I doubt we will go back again,” she said.

Another frustrated customer, Ms Lin, 33 , told Shin Min Daily News that her family of e ight was supposed to depart on Dec 21 for a two-day, one-night trip .

She told the Chinese-language daily that it was a rare opportunity to have the whole family travel together, adding that some of her family members had to take leave from work for it. To have the plan fall through, she said, was utterly disappointing.

Several customers have left comments on World Legacy by World Cruises’ Facebook page to express their disappointment.

Unlike typical cruise ships, guests on World Legacy can choose between visiting the cruise for a few hours, and extending their stay. PHOTO: WORLD CRUISES

In response to queries from ST, World Cruises said on Dec 20 that it has refined its initial launch schedule and will not operate sailings between Dec 19 and 22, attributing the postponement to “operational requirements”.

Unlike typical cruise ships, guests on World Legacy can choose between visiting the cruise for a few hours, and extending their visit to an overnight or three-day, two-night stay . Round-trip ferry tickets, which are inclusive of meals, start from $38 , the Nov 18 statement said, while c abin rates begin at $50 .

All affected passengers were informed once the decision was confirmed, said World Cruises in its Dec 20 reply , without specifying how many passengers were affected, nor when it arrived at its decision.

It also said in its reply that customers are receiving a full refund to their original payment method, adding that they would also receive cruise credit of equivalent value for a future sailing .

World Cruises said refunds have been processed on its end, and that its customer service team has “reached out directly to ensure a smooth follow-up”.

It added: “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. Our priority is to ensure that the on-board experience meets the standards we have committed to our guests.

“Passengers with questions are encouraged to contact our support team directly for assistance.”

The World Legacy vessel, which has more than 300 cabins , was described in the Nov 18 statement as a “hybrid between flexible day-cruise destination and a hassle-free multi-night escape”.

Checks by ST showed that as at Dec 20, the earliest date that tickets on the cruise can be purchased for is Dec 23.