Some cots, strollers and baby carriers sold online are unsafe: Enterprise Singapore

SINGAPORE - Product safety agency Enterprise Singapore has tested 16 baby products sold online and found 11 of them unsafe.

The unsafe products are four baby carriers, four cots and three strollers, the agency said in a consumer warning on Tuesday (Nov 5).

All 11 unsafe products did not comply with international safety standards and were available on e-commerce platforms Qoo10, Shopee, Lazadaand Agape Babies.

Enterprise Singapore tested samples of the products last month and found them to have choking, entrapment, falls and cuts risks.

For example, fasteners on the unsafe baby carriers were unable to support the weight of a baby and broke. The products also lacked instructions on proper usage and precautions for consumers.

The faulty cots broke easily when tested, posing a risk of injuries to babies.

The presence of raised surfaces or bumps in the cots also posed a risk to toddlers who could fall while trying to climb in and out of them.

Other problems with the cots were sharp edges which could cause cuts or scratches, and easily detachable small parts which are choking hazards.

Some of the unsafe strollers lacked stability, causing the product to tip over when parked on slopes. The locking mechanism and braking devices on these products were also found to be faulty.



SOURCE: ENTERPRISE SINGAPORE



The products have since been removed from sale by the suppliers, the agency said.

Enterprise Singapore urged customers who had bought the models of the unsafe products to stop using them immediately and contact the sellers or the Consumers Association of Singapore for more information and redress options.

It advises consumers, especially parents with young children, to buy such products from official stores or reputable brands.

The parents should check that the product meet relevant safety standards and take note the age and weight recommendations before making their purchase, Enterprise Singapore said.