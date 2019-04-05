Some casino visitors undeterred by higher entry fee

After half a day spent in a casino at Marina Bay Sands (MBS), Mrs Irene Takushi, 68, had lost almost every cent she had on her, which amounted to $2,000, to gambling.

The Singaporean, who is married to a Japanese-American and lives mostly in the United States, had refused to leave the casino until she had had her fill, citing the $50 uptick in levy fee for casino entry - which kicked in yesterday.

Despite the higher fee, she said she will not be deterred: "I will come back tomorrow."

Of the 19 people whom The Straits Times spoke to outside the casinos at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) and MBS, aged 25 to 80, none welcomed the higher levies. Among them, 12 were women and seven were men, and 11 were Singaporeans or permanent residents (PRs).

"It is hard for older people to pay," said retiree Ong Boon Chin, 80.

Mr Ong is one of the few who managed to escape the higher fees by renewing his annual pass before the new price kicked in. He goes to the MBS casino every morning to spend time with his group of friends.

The new annual pass costs $3,000, up from $2,000, while the daily levy now is $150 instead of $100.

These charges apply only to Singaporeans and PRs and are intended to deter casual and impulse gambling by locals, said the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

The number of locals who visit the casinos each year was not revealed in the Tote Board's annual report for its 2017-2018 financial year.

However, both casinos have received the green light to expand their gaming areas, by 2,000 sq m and 500 sq m for MBS and RWS, respectively. But the expansions can cater only to higher-tier non-mass market players, premium patrons who are mainly tourists, according to the authorities.

Foreigners remain unaffected by the price hike as entry to the casinos is free for them.

Five of those polled said they would not be returning to the casinos because of the 50 per cent increase. Said a regular patron, Madam Judy Yap, 74: "This fee increase will affect casual players the most, especially we seniors who bet in small amounts."

Madam Yap said she would not be renewing her annual pass when it expires next year .

However, four remained undeterred by the fee increase. A visitor to the casino at RWS, who declined to be named, said: "$150 is too high, but I have no choice. I will still go."

For others such as Mrs Takushi, the higher levy may be an incentive to take even bigger risks. "I paid $150 already, so what? Might as well," she said.

• Gamblers wishing to seek help can call the National Council on Problem Gambling's hotline on 1800-6-668-668.