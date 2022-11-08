Some carbon-emitting companies to get allowances to adjust to carbon tax hikes

SINGAPORE - Large emitters of greenhouse gases here will get allowances to adjust to higher carbon tax rates from 2024.

These emitters belong to the oil and gas, chemicals and manufacturing sectors. These companies are part of the emissions-intensive trade-exposed (EITE) sectors that face intense competition in the global market and higher costs, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu in Parliament on Tuesday.

“(The allowances) will be limited to only a portion of companies’ emissions, help to alleviate near-term competitiveness concerns, and provide a form of support to the companies as they work on reducing emissions and invest in cleaner technologies,” she added.

She was speaking at the start of the debate on the Carbon Pricing (Amendment) Bill, which will see more than 10 MPs speak. One of the amendments to the 2018 Carbon Pricing Act is to set out the framework on the allowances as companies face carbon tax hikes.

From 2024, Singapore’s carbon tax will rise to $25 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions from the current $5. In 2026 and 2027, it will be raised to $45. This will set the nation on a trajectory to reach between $50 and $80 per tonne by 2030.

Currently, facilities that emit at least 25,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases per year are subject to a carbon tax, and they include 30 to 40 large emitters such as oil refineries and power generation plants. They contribute 80 per cent of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“We have decided to raise the carbon tax level progressively in phases and with advance notice, to give our businesses time to plan and carry out their low-carbon transition,” said Ms Fu.

When the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment consulted the public on the draft amendment Bill in July and August, some respondents said the provision of allowances to EITE sectors goes against the “polluter-pays” principle of a carbon tax.

Ms Fu told the House that the tax allowances reduce the risk of companies shifting their operations and emissions to countries with less stringent climate policies. This could lead to carbon leakage, where emissions from these companies would persist elsewhere.

In the draft Bill, the companies eligible for the allowances should have sufficient economic or strategic importance to the growth or well-being of Singapore’s economy.

The minister also noted that similar allowances and frameworks are in place with other countries that impose carbon pricing.

The amount of allowances given to each eligible facility will be determined based on its decarbonisation plans and how energy efficient it is.

To allow companies to shrink their carbon tax bills, they are allowed to use carbon credits to offset up to 5 per cent of their taxable emissions. The cap was kept at 5 per cent to prioritise emission reductions.

To that end, a new international carbon credits (ICC) framework will be set up, said Ms Fu.