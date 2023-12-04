Some banks run out of commemorative LKY100 coin within 30min as walk-in exchange begins

SINGAPORE – After visiting three different bank branches, Mr Andiappan, a 72-year-old coin collector, finally obtained eight $10 commemorative coins for the 100th birth anniversary of Mr Lee Kuan Yew at DBS.

The retiree, who goes by one name, tried the DBS Bishan branch and then the DBS Towner Road branch in Boon Keng on the morning of Dec 4 – the first day the coins were available for walk-in exchange at banks – but both had run out of coins available for exchange that day.

However, at the second branch, he was directed to scan a QR code to see which DBS branches still had coins available for exchange.

He then made his way to the DBS Plaza Singapura branch, where he successfully snagged eight commemorative coins at around 1.40pm after waiting for nearly half an hour.

“It’s a very good way of helping the public,” he said of the bank’s online directory indicating the availability of coins.