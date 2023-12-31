Some areas around Marina Bay closed due to large crowds, trains not stopping at Bayfront: Police

SINGAPORE - Access to several areas around the Marina Bay area were closed on Dec 31 due to growing crowds gathering for the New Year countdown at Marina Bay, police said.

In a Facebook post, they said the affected areas are Merlion Park, One Fullerton, Jubilee Bridge and Youth Olympic Park.

These areas were being closed to “ensure public safety and prevent overcrowding”, said police.

Members of the public are advised to avoid these areas, the police said, adding that they can check go.gov.sg/crowd-at-marina-bay or www.facebook.com/singaporepoliceforce for the latest information.

In a separate post at 11.19pm on Dec 31, the police said trains would also not stop at Bayfront MRT station - served by the Circle and Downtown Lines - due to the large crowds in the area.

They advised members of the public to comply with instructions from police officers and marshals.