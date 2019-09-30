Some Acuvue contact lenses recalled after foreign particles found in products overseas

SINGAPORE - Some Acuvue contact lenses for astigmatism are being recalled here after foreign particles were allegedly found on the contact lenses in other countries, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care said on Monday (Sept 30).

While there have been no such reports in Singapore, the company said it is undertaking the voluntary recall of six batches of One-day Acuvue Moist for astigmatism to ensure customers do not continue using the affected batches.

These lenses are no longer available for sale in optical stores, Johnson & Johnson said, but those who have bought them should return the product as soon as possible.

It noted that the number of people affected is small, with 272 boxes distributed in Singapore.

This comes after Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority issued an urgent notice to recall batches of the astigmatism contact lenses last Thursday.

The affected batches have the following lot numbers, which can be found on the outer box of a 30-pack carton: 3957490101, 3957490112, 3957500104, 3957500111, 3957500112 and 3957510102.

The company advised those with the affected products to stop using the lenses immediately, and that those who experience discomfort in their eyes, such as pain or redness, seek medical advice.

Johnson & Johnson has also notified the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on the recall.

The company said: "We remain fully committed to serving our customers with safe and effective products, and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused."

For more information, customers can call the Acuvue support hotline on 800-101-3130 or e-mail support@acuvue.com.sg