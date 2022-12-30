Some 950,000 households to get rebates to offset utility and conservancy bills from January 2023

SINGAPORE — About 950,000 Singaporean households living and Housing Board flats will each receive up to $190 in goods and services tax voucher (GSTV)-U-Save rebates from January to offset their GST and other living expenses as part of the Government’s moves to mitigate the rising cost of living.

The rebates are disbursed quarterly - in April, July, October and January - each financial year, with eligible households receiving double their regular U-Save rebates this financial year, which ends in March 2023.

Households living in one- and two-bedroom HDB flats will receive the largest rebate of $190, while those living in three-room flats will receive $170, said the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

Eligible Singaporeans living in four-room flats will get $150, while those in five-room flats will receive $130. People living in executive or multi-generational flats will get $110.

This amounts to about eight to 10 months’ worth of utility bills for an average household in a one- or two-room flat, or four to six months’ worth of utility bills for an average household in three- or four-room flats.

The U-Save rebates will be credited directly into utility accounts managed by SP Services.

Also, households living in one- to five-room flats will get 0.5 months in GSTV rebates for service and conservancy (S&CC) fees, which would be credited to S&CC accounts managed by respective town councils in January.

The U-Save and S&CC rebates are part of the government’s permanent GSTV scheme and the Assurance Package, first announced in 2020.

The top-ups are part of the Government’s Assurance Package first announced in 2020. The package was given a $1.4 billion boost in November to help Singaporeans cope with the upcoming GST hike in January from 7 per cent to 8 per cent and is now worth $8 billion in total.