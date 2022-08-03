About 50 residents evacuated from Telok Blangah flat after fire broke out at 11th-floor unit

SINGAPORE - Around 50 residents had to be evacuated on Wednesday morning (Aug 3) after a fire broke out at an 11th-floor HDB unit in Telok Blangah.

At about 11.40am, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at Block 92B Telok Blangah Street 31. Upon arrival, its officers observed that the fire was raging and thick black smoke was emitting from a unit on the 11th floor.

Firefighters from the Alexandra Fire Station forced their way into the unit and extinguished the fire using two water jets, said SCDF.

As a result of the fire, the entire unit was affected by heat and smoke damage.

One person was assessed by a paramedic for smoke inhalation, but later refused to be sent to a hospital, it added.

"About 50 occupants from the affected block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.