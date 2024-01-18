Solving the issue of water is low-hanging fruit in tackling climate crisis: President Tharman at WEF

DAVOS, Switzerland - Most people view water simply as a day-to-day resource, but water is also both a victim and cause of climate change, as seen in droughts in countries such as the Netherlands – long known for an abundance of water – and the loss of moisture in soil and forests, said panellists at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Jan 17.

The issues related to water are low-hanging fruit in tackling climate change, as they can be solved through proven technologies and available financial resources, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a panellist speaking in Davos, Switzerland, where the forum is being held from Jan 15 to 19.

First, however, governments and organisations need to understand the role it plays in the economy and climate change, said the panel, in a discussion about water and its role in achieving sustainability

This would help accelerate and scale up solutions looking at efficient management of water and also help advise policy around water pricing, said the panellists, who included members of the Global Commission on the Economics of Water, of which Mr Tharman is a co-chair. The commission is a global project to transform water governance.

Mr Tharman said solving the problems around water management is achievable within a reasonable period of time “if we organise ourselves well and if we finance this so that everyone benefits”.

He added that the technologies and innovations required are already known, and can be financed with resources from the global market system.

“What’s required… are changes in the way we govern water, together with biodiversity and everything else that it takes to solve the climate crisis. It’s changes in governance and changes in the way we finance,” he added.

There is proven technology that needs to be scaled up and made affordable to the ordinary farmer in India or Africa, and for local municipalities everywhere in the developing world, he said.

It also needs to be implemented at scale in the most advanced countries, he added.