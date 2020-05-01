Solidarity Payment cheques can be encashed at designated UOB branches and community centres

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans who receive their $600 Solidarity Payment by cheque will be able to encash these at community centres and United Overseas Bank (UOB) branches.

They can visit one of 32 UOB branches from Saturday (May 2) or one of 16 community centres from Monday (May 4). The service will run until May 16. UOB is the appointed bank for the Solidarity Payment cheque issuance and encashment.

The list of available bank branches and community centres can be found on the UOB website.

People can also deposit their cheques at their respective banks' cheque deposit boxes, said UOB in a statement on Friday.

The Solidarity Payment is among Budget measures this year to support households through the Covid-19 period. All Singaporeans aged 21 and aboveare eligible for the payout, and those who have bank accounts used for previous government payouts would have already had it credited to their accounts on April 14.

Those who had not received government payouts and did not provide their bank account details will receive the payouts by mailed cheque from April 30.

Singapore Pools staff volunteers and volunteers from the Tote Board and the Singapore Turf Club will help UOB with registration and safe distancing enforcement at the community centres and clubs.

Ms So Lay Hua, UOB's head of group transaction banking for group wholesale banking, encouraged those receiving the payment by cheque to deposit it into their bank's cheque deposit box as this is the safest and easiest way of accessing the payout.

"To those who prefer to encash the cheque directly, we remind them to wear a mask when they leave home and to observe safe distancing when visiting a community centre or our branch," she said.

The bank said that precautionary measures will be taken at the encashment points, such as temperature screenings and higher frequency of cleaning. Anyone not wearing a facemask will be declined admission.

Priority services will be given to the elderly, those who have disabilities or who are pregnant.