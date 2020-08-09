Solemnising couples' marriages over Zoom

Since May, 71-year-old Mr Koh Kok Weng has solemnised 109 weddings through video conferencing platform Zoom, amid the health precautions required by Covid-19.

Many of these involved couples who had initially scheduled their weddings during that time but agreed to have them online instead.

Mr Koh says: "It's heart-warming to see these families united, especially for those who have relatives staying overseas, who would otherwise not have been able to attend a physical wedding. So it's nice to see them all in one Zoom 'room' witnessing a happy occasion."

Of the 109 weddings he has solemnised through Zoom, around 10 involved couples with family members staying overseas and were most likely unable to attend a physical wedding if it were held, owing to travel restrictions.

On the other advantages of Zoom, he says: "Many of these couples wanted to get married and start a new life together, so they didn't wish to delay their weddings. I'm glad to be part of this important milestone of their journey ahead of them."

Despite being a veteran, Mr Koh recognises the importance of continued learning and upskilling, which gave him the foresight to learn the ropes of video-conferencing technology.

He was among the first to be trained in conducting video-link solemnisations under the Registry of Marriages, before Covid-19 even reared its head.

Since being appointed a solemniser in 1992, Mr Koh has officiated at 1,654 weddings.

He also teaches first-aid training at the Singapore Red Cross Academy. He started as a volunteer there in 1989, and ever since he has been covering national and community events as a first-aider, and also volunteered as an ambulance driver in the early 1990s.

But his humanitarian and volunteering work over the decades goes beyond the Red Cross. Mr Koh has been lauded for his community service efforts as a grassroots leader, beginning in 1976. He still continues to volunteer as a grassroots member at the same Jalan Besar Community Club where he started.

Over the years, he has been presented with several National Day awards including the Public Service Star in 2007 and the Public Service Medal in 1991 for his grassroots contributions.

But this year's National Day has a more exciting slant, as Mr Koh has been invited to attend the Anthem moment ceremony at the Enabling Village, in the spirit of National Day celebrations.

Though he was invited as an honorary guest to National Day parades in the past, Mr Koh says he is "humbled and honoured" to take part today.

Cheryl Tan