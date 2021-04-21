Sole Covid-19 community case in S'pore is systems engineer at Parkway Pantai healthcare group

The 15 new cases take Singapore's total to 60,880.
SINGAPORE - The sole community case of Covid-19 reported on Wednesday (April 21) is a 39-year-old systems engineer at healthcare provider Parkway Pantai.

He has been working from home and has not returned to the workplace. His case is currently unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). He is asymptomatic.

The permanent resident was in India from July 9 last year to Jan 24 this year.

On his return to Singapore, he served his stay-home-notice at a dedicated facility until Feb 7.

He was negative for Covid-19 when tested then.

He tested positive on Monday (April 19) when he took a pre-departure test prior to a trip.

There were 14 other coronavirus cases confirmed on Wednesday - all imported - taking Singapore's total to 60,880.

