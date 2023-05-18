Soldiers being taken care of amid the heat, SAF may adopt greater measures: Mindef

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) already adopts measures to regulate soldiers’ temperatures and protect them from heat injuries, but additional ones may be needed to cope with the rise in temperatures.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said soldiers currently undergo hydration regimes such as water parades and ingest ice slurries, with commanders having the flexibility to modify attire and load requirements for strenuous activities. The former refers to the supervised drinking of water.

Training schedules can also be tweaked to mitigate the risk of heat-induced injuries, with soldiers having a work-rest cycle based on the wet-bulb global temperature, which takes into account the effects of humidity, sun angle and solar radiation.

This is on top of the heat acclimatisation that soldiers go through when they first enlist in Basic Military Training, or when they undergo specialised courses or operations.

The ministry added that it pays close attention to heat injuries across the SAF, and that units are required to report incidents daily.

“As global temperatures may rise further, the SAF will need to adopt a science-based approach to improve heat resilience and performance initiatives,” said Mindef, citing the launch of the Heat Resilience and Performance Centre in January.

The centre looks to innovate solutions that can boost human resilience against heat stress, and is a tripartite collaboration between the SAF, the National University of Singapore and DSO National Laboratories.

Some solutions being studied include better-designed equipment and clothes that can dissipate heat, with Mindef seeking to glean insights that can improve current equipment, including the SAF hybrid uniform introduced in 2018, and the redesigned Load Bearing System that came out in 2020.

It said: “The collective measures by the SAF has brought down the occurrence of serious heat injury cases over the last decade.

“We will continue to monitor the ambient temperature and incidence of heat injuries, and will adjust our measures as necessary to keep training safe.”