‘Solar pavements’ to be installed in Sentosa amid decarbonisation push

SINGAPORE – The first “solar pavements” in the Republic will be installed on Sentosa’s Fort Siloso Skywalk in the first quarter of 2024, as part of the island’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality while it explores new ways to harness the power of the sun.

Solar pavements are essentially solar panels installed on pavements that pedestrians can walk on.

The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) has been aggressively rolling out the use of solar panels. It achieved over 5.2 megawatt-peak solar capacity in 2023, surpassing its original 3 megawatt-peak solar capacity target by about 68 per cent.

The island also has other plans to help it achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

Speaking to reporters at Palawan Kidz City on Sentosa Island on Tuesday, Mr Lee Cheh Hsien, SDC’s divisional director for planning, said that ramping up the use of solar energy is one of the many ways in which Sentosa is actively decarbonising.

Other efforts include improving the energy efficiency in all its buildings and its waste management.

SDC is also actively collaborating with its island partners for its solar panel roll-out.

They are Mount Faber Leisure Group, Resorts World Sentosa, Capella Singapore, One15 Marina Sentosa Cove, and Big Tiny, which operates the Tiny Away Escape @ Lazarus Island.

Solar panels have been installed in 46 locations on the island under these businesses.