Software company CEO donates $100,000 to ST School Pocket Money Fund

SINGAPORE – When Mr Dilip Babu moved to Singapore from India 22 years ago, he worked as a software engineer with a monthly salary of $2,000.

Today, he makes a comfortable living for his family as the chief executive of software company Info-Tech Systems Integrators, and credits his success to the education he received, which allowed him to migrate to Singapore.

As part of his commitment to contribute back to society, Mr Babu donated $100,000 to The Straits School Times Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) on Monday.

Speaking about his belief in the importance of education, Mr Babu said: “No one should be left behind from a good quality education due to money issues. One well-educated person can change the next few generations of life.”

He added: “Children are the pillars of our families and country. Instead of making them rich by giving money, we must provide a good quality of education. Money may go away, but education can help the entire lives of children.”

Started by The Straits Times in 2000, the STSPMF provides pocket money to children from low-income families.

The funds raised go towards helping children offset school-related expenses, such as buying meals during recess and paying for transport fees.

Since its inception, the fund has disbursed close to $90 million.