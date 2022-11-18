Social workers receive award for selfless work, community contributions

SINGAPORE - After a hospital patient on respiratory support expressed his longing to go back to his family, Ms Karen Kwa became motivated to find a way for such patients to be cared for at home.

The medical social worker, 44, co-led the team that developed the Home Ventilation and Respiratory Support Service in 2009, which allows patients to receive the required ventilation support they need at home.

The service also helps to free up Intensive Care Unit beds for more needy patients, improving overall hospital capacity.

On Friday, the senior principal medical social worker at Tan Tock Seng Hospital was given the Outstanding Social Worker Award, the highest accolade conferred to social workers in Singapore.

The 23rd Outstanding Social Worker Award ceremony, which was held at the Istana, also recognised two other social workers with the Promising Social Worker Award to celebrate newer workers who have made a positive social impact.

Ms Kwa said she was inspired at a young age to make helping others her profession after hearing stories of how her father helped inmates while working in the prison service.

Feeling tired on some days is inevitable, said the social worker of more than 20 years, but what keeps her going is serving people.

She said: “Knowing that big or small things I do can help to make a difference in their lives, certainly helps me recognise the value of my work.”

President Halimah Yacob, who was guest of honour at the ceremony, said social workers are at the heart of our community, and need to adapt to an ever-changing landscape.

She said: “In the coming years, we will confront geopolitical uncertainties, inflationary pressures, and technological disruption. Domestically, we will face a rapidly ageing population and slowing social mobility.

“Social workers will continue to play an important role to uplift individuals and families in need.”

Madam Halimah said that this year’s award winners exemplify how social workers are forward-thinking and future-ready in supporting those in need, spearheading impactful projects to better deliver care to clients.