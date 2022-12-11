Social service agencies to train social workers to care for youth, seniors, people with disabilities

SINGAPORE - Social workers can soon get training from social service agencies to improve their capabilities in dealing with the elderly, youth, family, as well as people with disability and those with mental health issues.

From February 2023, seven agencies which are leaders in their field of care will offer such courses to social service professionals seeking to upskill.

These will complement the training offered by the Social Service Institute, the main training provider in the social service sector here, and meet the growing demand for social work upskilling, said the director of the institute, Mr Lee Wee Chee.

The demand is reflected in the number of people enrolling in the institute, which rose to more than 17,000 in 2021, up from more than 14,000 in 2019, he added.

The institute, run by the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), will oversee course development and administration of the seven agencies.

The agencies and their areas of expertise are:

Academy of Human Development (family)

APSN (disability and mental health)

Dyslexia Association of Singapore Academy (disability)

Rainbow Centre Training and Consultancy (disability)

Samaritans of Singapore (mental health)

Shine Children and Youth Services (children and youth)

The Salvation Army (eldercare)

Under the five-year initiative launched in November by the NCSS, the agencies will receive funding and resource support to build their training capabilities.

These include boosting their courseware development, training administration and learning facilities, as well as outreach and publicity efforts.

Mr Lee said $3.6 million has been set aside for course fees, consultancy and seed funding.

The aim is to have the agencies train 6,000 social service professionals by 2026.

The seven agencies were selected because they are experts in their care sectors, added Mr Lee. They were also chosen for their strong management and board support, as well as readiness to conduct training.

The Rainbow Centre – which runs three special education schools for children with autism and intellectual disability – will offer a course on developing the communication skills of those with speech and language impairments.

The centre will also offer, among others, one-day courses on interacting with children with disabilities, and on teaching sexual education to people with developmental disabilities, who are often not given the information they need to express their sexuality in healthy ways.

Course participants will learn to respond appropriately to students’ questions on sex and their sexual behaviours, as well as when students disclose sexual abuse to them.