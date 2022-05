Grocery shopping is a monthly affair for Madam Masleana Mas'od, who rations items such as eggs and instant noodles across four weeks after buying them in bulk at the start of the month.

The 39-year-old lives in a public rental flat in Tampines with her husband and 19-year-old son. She juggles caring for her ailing husband at home with part-time work at a restaurant, which earns her about $800 a month.