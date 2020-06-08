Social safety nets will need to be relooked and strengthened, says PM

Singapore will have to strengthen its social compact, and think carefully about how to improve social safety nets to help its people cope with the uncertainties posed by the coronavirus crisis, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

In a national broadcast on Singapore's future post-Covid-19, he noted that the country has taken emergency measures to help everyone come through the crisis together. But beyond that, "sustainable social support will give people confidence to cope with the uncertainties and to make changes to their lives", he said.

At the same time, Singaporeans must have the incentive to be self-reliant and progress through their own efforts, he added.

Difficult decisions have to be made on the country's priorities, resources and Budgets in the months to come, but the values guiding Singapore will remain the same, he added.

"Every Singaporean will have equal opportunities. Whatever your starting point in life, you will have access to good education, healthcare and housing," he said.

"If you fall down, we will help you to get up, stronger. You can be sure you will be taken care of. In Singapore, no one will be left to walk his journey alone."

The forging of a new social compact as Singapore strives to transform its economy has been a common theme in speeches made by ministers over the past year.

In his round-up of the Unity Budget debate in February, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat stressed that the country has to strengthen its social compact to ensure that the benefits of growth reach everyone, including low-wage workers, middle-income families and retirees.

The coronavirus pandemic has shone the light on inequality in countries, including Singapore.

This, in turn, has renewed calls for more to be done to help the vulnerable and improve the lot of low-wage workers who are typically on the front lines as Singapore tackles the outbreak.