Social enterprises and corporates win awards for training youth, social sector staff

SINGAPORE - The founder of a youth-focused mental health organisation as well as a social enterprise and its corporate partners have won awards for their efforts to train young people and social sector staff to better help others.

President Halimah Yacob gave out awards to the 11 winners of the annual President's Volunteerism and Philanthropy Awards held by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre at the Istana on Tuesday.

In her speech, she praised individuals and organisations that used their areas of expertise to help those in need.

Mr Cho Ming Xiu, 35, who founded mental health organisation Campus PSY, received a Leader of Good Award. He said students face an increasingly competitive academic environment, with pressures to take on internships on top of their studies.

Young parents also struggle to care for their kids while working from home, amid the stresses of a labour market hit by the pandemic, he said.

"Social media exacerbates all the stresses because young people will see their friends sharing their achievements in school or in the workplace, and sometimes they feel that they're not doing well enough compared to their peers," he added.

He said young people struggling with their mental health are still not coming forward to seek help for fear of being judged by peers as being weak and not good enough, as well as worrying about confidentiality issues, which may hinder future scholarship or job opportunities.

Campus PSY trains up to 150 young people every two years on how to identify signs of distress, listen actively, express empathy and how to respond to suicidal peers. They go on to set up mental health communities in their schools to support peers who are in distress.

The organisation also partnered TikTok Singapore on an eight-week training programme in 2021, where students learnt content creation to raise awareness of mental health struggles and share stories of recovery.

Two initiatives by social enterprises and corporations received the City of Good Award, which recognises cross-sector partnerships that make an impact.

Social enterprise Empact worked with multinational companies P&G and Credit Suisse to develop the Pro Bono School, which trains social sector staff to improve their organisations' operational processes and corporate governance.

It hopes to plug a skills gap in some resource-strapped social organisations, where staff may take on multiple roles, including corporate functions they do not have expertise in, said a spokesman of the initiative.

Volunteers from P&G have run courses on marketing, media, sales and human resources, while those from Credit Suisse have trained social workers on cash flow management and projections, as well as tech needs assessment.

A total of 1,289 social sector leaders from 413 organisations have participated in over 37 Pro Bono School sessions, said the spokesman.