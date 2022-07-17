Social cohesion vital in S'pore's fight against terrorism: Faishal

Building bridges and fostering understanding among the different racial and religious groups are vital to safeguarding Singapore's communal harmony, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim yesterday.

This in turn helps to keep the country united in its fight against violent extremism, he said, adding that the Government cannot counter the terror threat alone.

He was speaking at a session about countering violent extremism organised by Taman Bacaan in collaboration with the Inter-Agency Aftercare Group and the Religious Rehabilitation Group.

Taman Bacaan, or Singapore Malay Youth Library Association, has been organising dialogue sessions to engage youth and get them involved in strengthening social cohesion.

Associate Professor Faishal said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has introduced new challenges to our security landscape, namely in changing how terrorist organisations operate globally.

"In Singapore, the pandemic has also deepened our racial and religious fault lines, following the spate of communal disputes that were precipitated by the stressors of Covid-19."

Such disputes underscore the fragility of Singapore's communal relations and the need to continually tend to social cohesion in peacetime, he added.

Prof Faishal also referred to the recent report released by the Internal Security Department assessing Singapore's terrorism threat. "Based on the report, it is indeed worrying that the terrorism threat to Singapore remains high," he said.

He added: "While the report highlighted that there is no imminent terrorist threat to Singapore, we continue to feature as a target in terrorist propaganda.

"With the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions and resumption of overseas travel, terrorist groups may become more active and take the opportunity to reignite their attack plans that were previously put on hold."

The report also emphasised the threat from Islamist terrorist groups that continue to raise funds and plot attacks, as well as propagate their violent ideology online, he said.