‘So clever’: Dog helps handler with groceries by carrying plastic bag in mouth

SINGAPORE – This dog surely has done more than enough to earn a belly rub.

In a Facebook post on Singapore Incidents on Thursday, a furry helper can be seen carrying a white plastic bag in its mouth while walking alongside its handler, who is carrying several bags herself.

The dog, which appears to be a labrador retriever, and its handler were walking on a pavement, passing by blocks of Housing Board flats in Geylang East.

The post had Facebook users expressing their adoration for the intelligent pet.

“So cute and so helpful. Doggie deserves to be loved,” said Irene Lim.

“So clever! He deserves yummy treats!” Nur Syazana Shari said.

Another user, Mimi Jin Doo Rang, said: “Doggo deserves a good old drumstick”.