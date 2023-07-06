‘So clever’: Dog helps handler with groceries by carrying plastic bag in mouth

Facebook users expressed their adoration for the helpful pet. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM P0NYOOOOO, SINGAPORE INCIDENTS/FACEBOOK
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – This dog surely has done more than enough to earn a belly rub.

In a Facebook post on Singapore Incidents on Thursday, a furry helper can be seen carrying a white plastic bag in its mouth while walking alongside its handler, who is carrying several bags herself.

The dog, which appears to be a labrador retriever, and its handler were walking on a pavement, passing by blocks of Housing Board flats in Geylang East.

The post had Facebook users expressing their adoration for the intelligent pet.

“So cute and so helpful. Doggie deserves to be loved,” said Irene Lim.

“So clever! He deserves yummy treats!” Nur Syazana Shari said.

Another user, Mimi Jin Doo Rang, said: “Doggo deserves a good old drumstick”.

More On This Topic
Working like a dog: A closer look at canines with jobs
Dancing dogs bring cheer to nursing home residents

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top