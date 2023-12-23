‘Snow’ falls on last Christmas party in Bedok Reservoir estate but happy memories live on

SINGAPORE – Twinkling fairy lights, baubles and snowflakes wrap a Christmas “tree” made of fishing nets, with a gold star perched on top. A snowman made of two floating buoys, colourful reindeer lights and a life-sized sleigh stand at the foot of Block 702 Bedok Reservoir Road.

The elaborate Christmas display at this corner of Bedok has become an annual tradition, started by Bedok resident Sandy Goh Siew Hua, who has been coordinating the estate’s decorations and gatherings since 2011.

But on Dec 23, more than 100 residents gathered for their last Christmas neighbourhood party, which was held at Blocks 702 and 703. In addition to a catered buffet, there was an assortment of homemade food contributed by residents.

Madam Goh borrowed a snow machine from a friend to give residents an “unforgettable experience”. There was even an inflatable pool for children to play in.

Children could be seen cheerfully running around into snow foam or swimming in the pool, while another group of partygoers started their own barbecue. “This is a no rule-party, people can do whatever they want,” Madam Goh said.

For the past decade, Madam Goh has organised a group of volunteers to put up do-it-yourself decorations for different festivals such as Christmas, Chinese New Year, Deepavali and Hari Raya Puasa.

With different skill sets and donated items from residents, they can turn scraps into a Merlion spitting “water” made of lights for National Day, or a sleigh from bed planks for Christmas.