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Visitors will be able to enjoy limited-time experiences and offers from June to September, including a package for one hour of snow play and a bumper car ride.

SINGAPORE – Snow City, Singapore’s first indoor snow centre, will close on Sept 30 after 26 years .

The closure reflects the Science Centre Board’s (SCB) commitment to “keeping its offerings fresh and relevant amid shifting visitor interests and an evolving attractions landscape”, Science Centre Singapore said in a statement on May 19.

It added that this also aligns with SCB’s science education mission and future plans.

Snow City’s staff will be supported closely during this transition, Science Centre Singapore said, noting that the eight full-time employees have been offered redeployment opportunities within SCB.

“For employees who choose to pursue opportunities elsewhere, SCB will provide outplacement assistance and severance support in accordance with applicable employment terms and prevailing Ministry of Manpower guidelines,” Science Centre Singapore said.

“Snow City will also honour its contractual obligations to all vendors.”

Snow City, located in Jurong East, will hold a public farewell campaign called One Last Snowfall ahead of its closure.

Visitors will be able to enjoy limited-time experiences and offers from June to September, including a package for one hour of snow play and a bumper car ride.

During this period, the package will be priced at $19 for adults and $16 for children , down from the usual price of $27 for adults and $23 for children .

More details on the farewell campaign will be shared through Snow City’s and Science Centre Singapore’s websites and social media channels soon.