Sniffing out fresh ways to rebrand perfumery and sell online

The absence of tourists in the last two years has seen sales of traditional perfume and essential oils at Jamal Kazura Aromatics plummeting by almost 80 per cent.

The perfumery in Kampong Glam, which was set up in 1933, specialises in non-alcoholic perfumes, or attar in Arabic, by blending essential oils such as those derived from saffron, sandalwood and frankincense.

It was previously patronised largely by pilgrims going on the haj and congregants from the nearby Sultan Mosque. Over the years, it also became popular with tourists, with those from Japan, China and South Korea in particular frequenting the shop.

"We were all surprised that it found a market with East Asian tourists, who might be more used to commercial perfumes that are mixed with alcohol," said Mr Mohamed Samir Kazura, 38, grandson of the shop's founder.

"We are hoping to appeal to young people here and increase awareness of perfume oils, which are still very niche products."

Mr Samir is currently helming a rebranding of the perfumery.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the shop to market its products more aggressively to the locals, with the previous balance of 70 per cent tourist to 30 per cent local customers no longer viable.

It is a tricky exercise, Mr Samir admitted, as "we want to appeal to the younger generation of today while preserving the heritage aspects of our business".

His proposal to the National Heritage Board, in applying for its Organisation Transformation Grant, is to take the business online - with an e-commerce platform and a social media campaign.

He is looking at everything from a new brand concept to a new product line, and is willing to also create some products with a bit of alcohol infused so that they are more mass market-friendly.

He is also exploring massage oils, aromatherapy and air diffusers.

Young people currently make up a very small percentage of the shop's clientele.

Perfume oils that are not mixed with alcohol have a more subtle smell but last a lot longer.

Commercial perfumes, which are 90 per cent alcohol, take effect almost immediately and people can smell them right away. But they also vaporise faster and fade sooner.

Mr Samir said that with e-commerce, he may also be able to reach regional customers or tourists who may not be able to visit the shop in Singapore.

"Even with the vaccinated travel lanes, we are not seeing tourist volume return," he said.

"Hopefully, more people will be open to perfume oils."

Clement Yong