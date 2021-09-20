Snap work-from-home rules for offices with Covid-19 cases cut from 2 weeks to 10 days

SINGAPORE - Employees able to work from home (WFH) must do so for 10 days if their firm has three or more positive Covid-19 cases working in the same office in seven straight days.

This is down from the previously announced 14-day duration for a snap WFH regimen in the event of one employee testing positive for Covid-19 after being in the workplace in the last seven days.

The WFH rules are aimed at curbing workplace transmission, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Monday (Sept 20).

The revised 10-day period, which takes effect from Wednesday (Sept 22), is in line with the quarantine period reduction for close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases.

It will start on the day after the date of the latest positive test result of the third employee, said MOM.

It added that workers - including on-site contractors and vendors - who have been placed on snap WFH arrangements will be able to return to office for ad-hoc reasons if they test negative via an antigen rapid test (ART).

The test should be completed before they return, and not be done more than 24 hours before the end of their ad-hoc return to the workplace.

MOM said the new, shortened WFH duration aims to mitigate potential disruptions to businesses. After its previous 14-day guideline was issued earlier in September, several business leaders said they were concerned over the potentially disruptive impact, particularly in the face of a manpower crunch.

On Monday, MOM urged both employers and employees to exercise social responsibility and self-isolate if they are known to be close contacts with the positive cases in their midst.

"All affected employees are encouraged to monitor their health and administer ART self-swabs during the 10-day period at least twice a week, and before returning onsite," it added.

It also advised employers to vacate and cordon off the section of the workplace where the confirmed cases had worked, and to deep clean the affected premises.

MOM reiterated that companies should review and ensure adequate Safe Management Measures remain in place.

These include having no more than 50 per cent of employees able to work from home be at the workplace at one time and doing away with social gatherings at the office.

Employers should also mandate meal breaks to be taken individually, stagger start times, allow flexible workplace hours and observe safe distancing of at least a metre.

MOM said: "As Singapore continues to navigate its way towards becoming a Covid-resilient nation, employers and employees both have a part to play in reducing transmission risk at workplaces.

"We urge everyone to abide by the latest requirements so as to keep each other safe."