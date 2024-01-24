Snaking queues at ATMs on 1st day for withdrawal of hongbao notes

SINGAPORE – Snaking queues were seen at automated teller machines (ATMs) islandwide on Jan 24, the first day hongbao notes can be withdrawn for Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 10.

As with past years, new and “fit-for-gifting” notes can be withdrawn without any prior booking at selected DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and UOB pop-up and branch ATMs. Fit-for-gifting notes, or fit notes, are those that are clean and suitable for recirculation.

At Tampines West Community Club, around 30 people were in line at two POSB pop-up ATMs at 9.30am. By 10.10am, the queue had grown to around 60 people.

A woman, who wanted to be known only as Madam Loh, was the first in the queue before the ATMs started dispensing hongbao notes at 10am. The 75-year-old retiree said: “I have been queuing at this venue (over the past) seven years because I live across the road.”

Long queues were also spotted at UOB and OCBC ATMs at Toa Payoh Hub just before noon.

DBS, OCBC and UOB started taking reservations for hongbao notes on Jan 17 on their websites.

Only those who have successfully made appointments online can exchange cash for new notes at bank branches from Jan 24.

DBS and OCBC stated on their websites on Jan 24 that all available slots have been booked. DBS also said priority reservation slots are still available for people aged 60 and above.

At UOB, the only available slots are for those who want to exchange cash for fit notes.

Walk-in exchanges at DBS, OCBC and UOB branches are available only for those aged 60 and above and people with disabilities.