Snack suspected of containing cannabis plant derivative pulled from vending machines; CNB investigating

SINGAPORE – A snack suspected of containing hemp seeds has been pulled from vending machines here, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday.

Known as Piranha Power Pack and put on sale recently, the product containing nuts, seeds and crisps is suspected of containing hemp seed flour that is derived from the cannabis sativa plant.

CNB said it has engaged the company that imported the item to remove it from sale. Investigations are ongoing.

Cannabis and its derivatives are listed as Class A controlled drugs in the First Schedule of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive chemical substance in cannabis, causes users to feel “high”, and there are adverse health impacts linked to its use.

Any products derived from the cannabis sativa plant or its seeds can contain controlled drugs such as THC, despite product labels indicating otherwise, said CNB.

Singapore adopts a strict policy of zero tolerance towards controlled drugs. The importation, exportation, possession, sale and consumption of controlled drugs or products containing controlled drugs – even in trace amounts – are offences under the Act.

CNB reminds importers and retailers that any product containing hemp derivatives should not be imported for sale. Anyone who purchased the Piranha Power Pack snack should not consume it and should dispose of it.