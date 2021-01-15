SMU's rebranded IT school will have greater focus on computing and coding

SINGAPORE- The renamed School of Computing and Information Systems (SCIS) at Singapore Management University (SMU) will now have a greater focus on computer science, intensive programming and technology development.

Formerly known as the School Of Information Systems, SCIS will also close to double its annual enrolment of undergraduates from 276 students to 520 students this year.

This is as SCIS launches more programmes that tap on team-based learning, which the school believes is essential for jobs in today's information technology (IT) industry.

SMU is known for its collaborative and project-based learning approach, compared to more traditional lecture-based pedagogies.

The new name was announced on Friday (Jan 15) and reflects the expanded aspirations and role of the school beyond information systems to include computing, said SMU.

Professor Lily Kong, President of SMU said in her speech during the unveiling ceremony: "The school has been refreshing and augmenting our undergraduate and postgraduate education programmes to go beyond Information Systems, particularly in the science of computing, hard-core programming, and technology development."

SCIS Dean Professor Pang Hwee Hwa explained that the rebranded school will focus on digital transformation, which focuses on preparing students to be valuable to businesses and organisations looking to use technology to stay competitive.

Digital transformation is one of three areas of focus identified by SMU to prepare their students to be multi- disciplinary in the workforce. The other two areas of focus are on sustainable living and growth in Asia.

The school will continue to launch programmes to give its students more skills depth in computing and width in business and social science disciplines.

In August this year, the school will launch a second major in digital business which covers computing skills and the application of technologies to various business functions, and a digital transformation track for postgraduates interested in pursuing the Master of IT in Business programme.

Pearlyn Thiam Zi Hui, a student in her second year at SCIS said: "I am pretty excited because it is a whole new direction for the school. The addition of computing will give us leverage in Singapore, especially since society is focusing a lot more on technology."

The 21 year-old added that the new emphasis on computing will likely attract more prospective students to enrol in the future, given the demand for those who can code.