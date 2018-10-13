Smuggling of turtle eggs foiled in 22 instances at checkpoints since April: AVA

SINGAPORE - Twenty-two cases of smuggled marine turtle eggs have been detected at the checkpoints since April, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said on Saturday (Oct 13).

AVA said in a Facebook post that in these cases, the marine turtle eggs were meant for personal consumption.

Enforcement actions have been taken against the offenders, the authority said.

The eggs were packaged as snacks and were concealed in the baggage of travellers.

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority detected the cases and referred them to AVA for investigation.

All marine turtles are endangered species protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, to which Singapore is a party of, AVA said.

Those convicted of importing, exporting, selling and displaying to the public any turtle-related parts and derivatives can be fined up to $500,000 and jailed for up to two years. They will also have to forfeit the animals and items, AVA added.

Members of the public with information on illegal wildlife trade can contact AVA on 6805-2992 or provide feedback online through AVA's website. All information will be kept in strict confidence, said the authority.

More information on what can or cannot be brought back from overseas travels is available on AVA's website and the SG TravelKaki app.