SMU to host talk on fake news, disinformation

The Singapore Management University Library will host a public forum on Wednesday on the theme of social trust in an age of disinformation and falsehoods.

Co-organised with Singapore Press Holdings and the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, the Truth & Lies: Trust In Times Of Information Disorder forum will feature a line-up of speakers and panellists from government, academia, media and technology companies.

Senior Minister of State for Law and Health Edwin Tong, Singapore University of Technology and Design professor and head of humanities, arts and social sciences Lim Sun Sun, and Singapore Management University assistant professor of sociology Michael Genkin will be on a panel discussing Fact, Falsehoods And Free Speech. They will be speaking on the definition of a falsehood, the relationship between falsehoods and free speech, and the role of the education sector in fighting fake news.

On a separate panel, Twitter Asia-Pacific senior public policy manager Philip Chua, Straits Times news editor Zakir Hussain and Singapore Management University associate professor of information systems Zhu Feida will discuss the different roles and efforts in advocacy and education in building or establishing trust amid swirling headlines and online chatter under the theme of Business and Trust.

Dr Gulizar Haciyakupoglu, research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies Centre of Excellence for National Security will deliver a keynote speech at the forum.

Members of the public who wish to attend the forum can register at: https://eventregistration.smu.edu.sg/d/z6qzyv

Details of the forum: April 3, 2-5.30pm

Venue: SMU Libraries, Li Ka Shing Library, Level 5, Quiet Area, 70 Stamford Road, Singapore 178901