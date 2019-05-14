SMU students return home after bus accident in Vietnam; 4 admitted to S'pore hospitals

SINGAPORE - All 20 Singapore Management University (SMU) students who were injured in a bus accident during a community service project trip to Vietnam last Saturday (May 11) have safely returned home.

Four of the students had to return to Singapore by air ambulance.

Two of them - one of whom had suffered a hip fracture and the other a leg fracture - reached home on Tuesday (May 14). The other two had arrived in Singapore on Monday. One had a neck injury while the other suffered a leg fracture.

All four are in stable condition, and are currently being treated in hospitals.

The students were part of a group of 30 who were in the central Vietnamese city of Hue for the fourth edition of Project Phoniksa, launched by the university's Rotaract Club.

One of the two buses that were ferrying the students hit a road kerb and all 20 students on board were flung off their seats.

Some of the students who escaped injury elected to extend their stay for another two days in Vietnam to assist and support their peers.

Related Story 20 SMU students hurt in Vietnam bus accident

They have all since returned to Singapore.

SMU Provost Professor Timothy Clark, along with university staff, counsellors, and medical doctors, met with the students and their parents at the airport upon their arrival to reassure them of the university's continued support and assistance.

"We understand that the local authorities have not concluded their investigation into this road accident and await the official investigation report. Our focus now is to help all our students get the appropriate treatment, care and rest, so that they can be on the road to recovery," SMU said.

"As an immediate step, we have reached out to all outgoing groups, to reiterate and remind them of the importance of adhering to safety protocols while they are abroad."

SMU will also review the school's safety procedures, which may potentially be refined in light of the incident.