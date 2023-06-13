SMU law undergrad goes missing while holidaying alone in Taiwan, body later found drifting at sea

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean woman on a solo trip to Taiwan stopped replying to her parents’ text messages two days before she was supposed to fly home.

A day later, her body was found in the sea near Hualien county, located in the east of Taiwan.

According to AsiaOne, preliminary investigations showed that Ms Amellia Moo Wen Si, 22, had drowned.

The Taiwanese police have ruled out foul play, it said.

Taiwanese media had earlier reported that the body of a woman was found floating off the coast of Beipu village in Hualien on May 7 morning.

The report said the woman, who was wearing a short-sleeved Mickey Mouse white T-shirt and khaki shorts, had no visible injuries on her body.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said it has been assisting the family of the Singaporean, together with the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei.

MFA extends its deepest condolences to the woman’s family, it added.

AsiaOne reported that the Singapore Management University (SMU) law undergraduate had gone on the trip to Taiwan in April to celebrate the end of her exams and was slated to return to Singapore on May 8.

However, she became uncontactable on May 6. Her parents alerted the police in Taiwan the next day.

Ms Moo’s parents said it was not her first time travelling to Taiwan, adding that she had met up with other family members who are living there.

She was planning to apply to take the Bar exam in August and start working at a law firm in January 2024, AsiaOne reported.

Her parents said closed-circuit television footage showed Ms Moo walking along the beach near her hotel at about 6pm on May 6.

ST has contacted SMU for more information.