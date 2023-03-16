SMU law students can now opt for specialisation track

SINGAPORE - Law students at Singapore Management University (SMU) who wish to specialise can now do so in corporate transaction, law and technology, or dispute resolution - three tracks that are tailored to better prepare them for employment.

SMU also announced on Thursday that all law students must take a mandatory law capstone course, which is interdisciplinary in nature, before they graduate from the Yong Pung How School of Law (YPHSL).

SMU is the only law school in Singapore to offer the specialisation tracks for students.

This will allow students to grow their understanding of core law subjects while deepening their expertise in the chosen fields, the school said.

Their choice will be reflected on their official transcripts upon graduation from the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Juris Doctor programmes.

The new schemes will benefit students that enrolled on or after the 2021-2022 academic year.

Mr Adrian Teh Tian Xin, a second-year student, has chosen to specialise in corporate transaction.

The 23-year-old, who is in the double degree programme in law and business (finance), said: “It makes sense to pursue a track that can help me synergise both my academic pursuits.”

Mr Teh noted that for those who know what they want to do after graduation, the new tracks will go a long way in helping them market themselves to potential employers.

Ms Kylie Teong Li Ying, a second-year student, has also opted for the corporate transaction track.

“I had my mind set on entering the corporate area of law if I were to be called to the Bar,” the 21-year-old said.

“I find that the three tracks offered are currently very relevant in the legal industry... these will better equip us with knowledge to handle both old and new issues we face in our working world.”