SMU launches first SkillsFuture Work-Study degree programme in software engineering

SINGAPORE - Come August, Singapore Management University (SMU) students will embark on the university's first work-study degree programme in software engineering.

The four-year undergraduate programme is aimed at meeting the demand for tech talent as Singapore grows as a regional technology hub, the university said in a statement on Tuesday (March 1).

Applications close on March 19 at 11.59pm and 45 students will be selected for the first intake.

The full-time programme will award students a bachelor of science (software engineering) SkillsFuture Work-Study degree and features a rigorous 52-week apprenticeship.

The curriculum was drawn up after extensive consultation with practising software engineers in Singapore and will be updated regularly to keep pace with market trends, said SMU.

Last month, SMU formalised its collaboration with the programme's first partner - the Government Technology Agency (GovTech).

Said Mr D. N. Prasad, senior director of strategy, people and organisation at GovTech: "This presents a rare opportunity for the students to gain in-depth and first-hand experience through working on challenging and impactful government digitalisation projects.

"GovTech is a strong advocate in the development of young tech talent, and recruits over 200 interns each year."

The programme will be co-developed and co-taught by SMU's School of Computing and Information Systems and practising software engineers from anchor partners.

Partner companies will also be invited to nominate senior staff to teach selected courses as adjunct faculty.

After completing a suite of 12 compulsory courses organised in three clusters - computing foundation, software development and solution management - students will undergo a one-year apprenticeship.

The apprenticeship aims to meet demand from prospective students looking for an applied IT degree with a significantly longer apprenticeship period than what a typical internship offers, SMU said.

Working in development teams, the students will develop software solutions under the mentorship of software engineers during the apprenticeship.

At any given time, a student is either serving apprenticeship full-time or studying full-time, SMU noted.