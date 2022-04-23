SMS message about ElderShield termination is legitimate: CPF Board

SINGAPORE - An SMS message sent to Central Provident Fund (CPF) members on Friday (April 22) informing them that their ElderShield insurance policies have been terminated is legitimate, said the CPF Board.

The message is meant to notify CPF members that they are enrolled in CareShield Life, and that their Eldershield policies are being terminated, said the board in response to queries.

The SMS message, which contained a clickable link to the CareShield Life website, had caused some concern among those who received it.

Netizens made comments online and wondered if it was a scam.

Facebook user Philip Leong, in a comment on the CPF Board Facebook page, said: "I do not know if I received a scam SMS from CPF...

"Tried to call the help desk immediately put was put on hold for 10 minutes."

He added that he had clicked the link in the SMS message, signed in using Singpass, but the website crashed.

The CPF Board said the CareShield Life website was down for some time on Friday as too many people were trying to access the it at the same time.

The issue has since been resolved, a spokesman for the board said.

She added that CPF members can check if the website domain listed in the SMS ends with a "gov.sg" to determine whether the link genuinely leads to the CPF website or another government website.

Launched on Oct 1, 2020, CareShield Life is the national disability insurance that provides monthly payouts for as long as a person is unable to do at least three of the six activities of daily living, which are bathing, dressing, eating, moving from bed to chair, going to the toilet or moving around.

It is the successor to the ElderShield 300 and 400 policies, which no longer accept new applications, and is compulsory for all Singaporeans and permanent residents born in or after 1980, from the time they turn 30 years of age.

In November last year, CareShield Life was extended to people born in 1979 or earlier.

Those who are born between 1970 and 1979, insured under ElderShield 400, and not severely disabled were automatically enrolled from Dec 1, 2021.