SMRT to roll out video analytics system on Bukit Panjang LRT before Q3 this year

SINGAPORE - A video analytics system that alerts SMRT staff whenever a person is on the tracks will be rolled out on the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) line before the third quarter of 2023.

Announcing this in a Facebook post on Monday, BPLRT operator SMRT said the system, named iSafe, will improve commuter safety by alerting its staff to investigate and “take the necessary immediate measures” once it detects someone on the track.

Additionally, the system will alert staff and broadcast announcements via the station’s speakers to warn commuters who are getting too close to the tracks.

The Straits Times has contacted SMRT for more information about the system.

Earlier in May, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor had said in Parliament that public transport operators are looking into video analytics technology to alert them about track intrusions, so there is more time to intervene.

Over the past decade, there have been two deaths and one injury arising from incidents of falls on LRT tracks.

In March 2023, a 33-year-old woman was found dead on the tracks near the platform of Cove station along the Punggol East LRT loop.

The other death, in March 2017, involved a man who was drunk. He died after he got on the tracks near Fajar station on the Bukit Panjang LRT system and was hit by a train.

To prevent people from falling or getting onto the tracks, all stations of the Bukit Panjang and Sengkang-Punggol LRT systems have been fitted with glass and steel platform barriers since 2018.

However, unlike MRT stations, existing platform barriers at LRT stations are not fitted with platform screen doors (PSDs), and instead have fixed openings.

Dr Khor had cited space constraints, saying the installation of PSDs and their accompanying infrastructure will reduce the LRT stations’ passenger capacity significantly.